Gobert totaled 14 points (3-7 FG, 8-11 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Monday's 127-113 loss to the Hawks.

The former Utah center has had a strong start to his second season with Minnesota, delivering three straight double-doubles with a total of four steals and six blocks. Gobert's 57.1 percent shooting is actually below his career mark of 65.3 percent, so there's even room for growth in his scoring, but his production is only half of the equation for the Timberwolves, and Karl-Anthony Towns has stumbled out of the gate.