Gobert finished Friday's 121-113 loss to Charlotte with 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 30 minutes.

Gobert recorded his third double-double in as many games, notably scoring at least 17 points in all of those contests. That is a positive sign for someone who had only been averaging in the low teens all season, so fantasy managers should keep an eye on his recent increase in shot volume. They should also be thrilled that he recorded three blocks in his second consecutive game, something he hadn't done all season up to this point.