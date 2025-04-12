Gobert ended Friday's 117-91 victory over Brooklyn with a game-high 35 points (13-17 FG, 9-14 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block across 33 minutes.

The 35 points tied his career high, a mark he first established back in March 2017. The double-double was Gobert's 35th of the season and eighth in the last 10 games, a stretch in which he's averaging 18.4 points, 14.2 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 75.0 percent from the floor. Look for the big man to remain locked in Sunday in the Timberwolves' regular-season finale -- not only is it a revenge game for Gobert against the Jazz, Minnesota needs a win to try and escape the Play-In Tournament and claim the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.