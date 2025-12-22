Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Ties season high in boards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gobert logged 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-4 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Sunday's 103-100 win over the Bucks.
Gobert matched a season high in rebounding Sunday, also recording a full stat line. The star big man continues to be a reliable fantasy producer in all formats. Gobert has averaged 14.1 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest in nine games this month, shooting 74.6 percent from the floor.
