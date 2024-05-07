Gobert (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's Game 2 against the Nuggets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Gobert was added to the team's injury report earlier in the day due to a personal matter, and he's since been downgraded to out after Charania confirmed the birth of Gobert's first child. Look for Naz Reid, who put up 16 points in Game 1, to enter the starting lineup in Gobert's absence.