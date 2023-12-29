Gobert closed with 20 points (7-7 FG, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 38 minutes during Thursday's 118-110 win over the Mavericks.

Gobert led all Timberwolves in rebounds while finishing as one of two players with 20 or more points in a double-double performance at home. Gobert has hauled in 10 or more rebounds in six of his last 10 outings and has posted a double-double in 19 games this year.