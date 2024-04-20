Gobert ended with 14 points (4-6 FG, 6-7 FT), 16 rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's 120-95 win over the Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Gobert owned the glass in Saturday's Game 1 victory, leading all players in the contest in rebounds while posting the lone double-double of the game to go along with a pair of assists. Gobert, who not only led Minnesota on the boards but also defensively, concluded the regular season with at least 10 points and 15 rebounds in four of his final five outings.