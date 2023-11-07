Gobert recorded 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-11 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 41 minutes during Monday's 114-109 overtime win over the Celtics.

Gobert led all players in Monday's contest in rebounds while posting a double-double outing in an overtime victory over the Celtics. Gobert has owned the paint for Minnesota this season, surpassing a double-digit rebound total in all six contests while finishing with a double-double in five of those six games.