Gobert finished with nine points (3-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 112-108 victory over Miami.

Gobert led all players in Monday's contest in rebounds while finishing one point short of a double-double. Gobert, who also tallied a pair of blocks and steals defensively, has hauled in 15 or more rebounds in five games this season, including in three of his last six games. Gobert has finished in double figures in boards on 20 occasions this year.