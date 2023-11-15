Gobert finished Tuesday's 104-101 victory over the Warriors with nine points (2-8 FG, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 35 minutes.
Gobert lead all players in Tuesday's game in rebounds while finishing one point short of a double-double to lead the Timberwolves in the paint. Gobert also recorded a team-leading blocks total, posting his second straight game with at least three blocks. Gobert has hauled in 10 or more rebounds in all 10 appearances so far this season.
