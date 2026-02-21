Gobert logged 22 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 17 rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 122-111 win over the Mavericks. He was assessed his sixth flagrant foul of the season late in the second quarter, triggering an automatic one-game suspension.

Gobert finished with another strong double-double while offering four defensive counters, but the flagrant 1 foul marred an otherwise excellent night for the veteran big man. The NBA will presumably review the play in question, but if the flagrant foul isn't rescinded, Gobert will sit out Sunday's game against the 76ers. Gobert previously served a one-game ban Jan. 13 against the Bucks after accruing his fifth flagrant foul. Though Gobert will be assessed another one-game suspension if his sixth flagrant foul is upheld, any additional flagrant 1 or 2 fouls beyond that will result in a two-game suspension.