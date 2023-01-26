Gobert recorded 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 111-102 victory over the Pelicans.

Gobert made the most of his chances on the offensive end by knocking down 58.3 percent of his attempts from the field. He also notched his second straight double-double and recorded another block, marking five blocks in two games since returning from a groin injury.