Gobert (ribs) recorded eight points (4-7 FG), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 118-100 win over the Clippers.

Gobert left Tuesday's game with 7:18 remaining in the fourth quarter and did not return after Minnesota threw a questionable tag on him. According to Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Gobert said after the game that he was fine and that nothing was broken, but he did add that it was painful to move and breathe because of the location of the injury. The good news for Gobert is that Minnesota is off until Saturday's game against the Jazz.