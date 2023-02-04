Gobert is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to right groin soreness.

Gobert missed Wednesday's win over the Warriors due to the groin issue that has made him a regular on Minnesota injury reports of late, but he proceeded to suit up in the Timberwolves' last contest Friday, finishing with 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 26 minutes. The Timberwolves haven't indicated that Gobert suffered a setback coming out of that contest, so his inclusion on the injury report may just be precautionary. In any case, fantasy managers in daily moves leagues will want to ensure Gobert has been cleared to play ahead of the 7 p.m. ET opening tip before inserting him in lineups.