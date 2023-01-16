Gobert is out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Jazz due to right groin soreness.

Gobert was listed as questionable leading up to the contest after suffering a groin injury in Saturday's tilt but attempted to play through the issue Monday. It was clear Gobert was not 100 percent prior to his exit as he logged just five minutes before exiting. Naz Reid and Luka Garza will be forced into larger roles for the rest of the game as the top center options for Minnesota. Gobert's next chance to play will come Wednesday against Denver.