Gobert (ankle) will play in Friday's game against Orlando, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.
Gobert has been very durable this season, missing a total of one game. There's no word of any restrictions, but Minnesota will likely watch his ankle closely. In his most recent outing against Dallas on Wednesday, Gobert had 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes.
