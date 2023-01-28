Gobert (groin) is available and starting Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Gobert will once again play through a sore right groin. He's totaled 32 points, 28 rebounds, five blocks and four assists in two games since returning from the injury. He's played 36 and 34 minutes, respectively, in those contests, so the defensive-minded center shouldn't face any limitations Friday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Turns in another double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Will play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable at New Orleans•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Impressive final line in return•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Back in action Monday•