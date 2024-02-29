Gobert (ankle) is good to go for Wednesday's game versus Memphis.
Gobert will power through the ankle issue and should be slated for his usual minutes, which diminishes the appeal of Naz Reid as a potential streaming option. Gobert managers can go ahead and get him active.
