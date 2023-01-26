Gobert (groin) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Gobert will suit up for a second straight contest following a three-game absence due to a groin injury. Last time out, the defensive-minded center posted 15 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks in 36 minutes, so he should shouldn't face any limitations Wednesday despite initially being listed as questionable.
