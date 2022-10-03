Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Gobert (rest) will not play in Tuesday's preseason opener against the Heat, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports.

Per Moore, Gobert will get the night off to rest after playing heavy minutes during Eurobasket in September and jumping right into training camp. Gobert's absence shouldn't be alarming, as many key players rest to start preseason, so fantasy managers should still feel confident Gobert will be available heading into the regular season.