Gobert totaled nine points (3-7 FG, 3-7 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes during Friday's 112-107 win over the Thunder.

Isaiah Hartenstein was neutralized by Gobert, who outrebounded his opponent 14 to 10 and held the Oklahoma City center to just one point. Although Anthony Edwards' late-game heroics will grab the headlines for this game, the stalwart efforts from Gobert and teammate Julius Randle in the interior were the key difference-makers.