The NBA announced Tuesday that Gobert (personal) has been named the 2023-24 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Gobert has now tied Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace for the most DPOY awards in NBA history with four. Gobert was the anchor Minnesota defense, which boasted a league-best 108.4 defensive rating. The defensive stalwart's 2.1 blocks per game ranked sixth in the NBA while his 12.9 rebounds per contest ranked second.