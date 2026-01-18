Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Won't go Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gobert (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Gobert was added to the injury report earlier in the day due to a bruised left hip, and he's since been downgraded to out. This should open up more minutes for Naz Reid and Joan Beringer in the frontcourt.
