Gobert (back) is out for Friday's game versus the Heat, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Gobert's absence streak will extend to 10 games Friday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to lower back injury maintenance. His next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with San Antonio.
