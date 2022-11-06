Gobert (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks.
Gobert landed in health and safety protocols Saturday and will a second straight game after playing through what was described as a non-COVID illness Friday. In Gobert's absence, Naz Reid and Taurean Prince are candidates for increased roles, but Karl Anthony-Towns figures to take on added usage as well.
