Gobert (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Gobert didn't play against the Thunder on Friday, and the towering Frenchman is now set to miss a second consecutive contest. This will likely result in Naz Reid, who posted 28 points across 37 minutes the last time out, getting another start. Gobert's next chance to play will come Monday against the Mavericks.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Listed as questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable versus Thunder•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Posts 11/13 double-double in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Huge effort on glass•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Perking up as scorer•