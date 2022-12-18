Gobert (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Gobert didn't play against the Thunder on Friday, and the towering Frenchman is now set to miss a second consecutive contest. This will likely result in Naz Reid, who posted 28 points across 37 minutes the last time out, getting another start. Gobert's next chance to play will come Monday against the Mavericks.