Gobert (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Gobert was a late addition to Sunday's injury report due to his illness, and he'll be unable to suit up against Golden State. Naz Reid and Nathan Knight should see additional playing time Sunday, while Gobert's next chance to return will be Tuesday against the Clippers.
