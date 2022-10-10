Gobert has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers for rest purposes, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Gobert isn't dealing with an injury, but the Timberwolves will simply elect to manage his workload after he played in EuroBasket during the offseason. Naz Reid, Nathan Knight and Luka Garza are candidates to see increased run against Portland.