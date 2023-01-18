Gobert (groin) is out for Wednesday's game versus Denver.
Gobert has been downgraded from questionable to out Wednesday due to a right groin injury he suffered against the Jazz. Naz Reid will likely replace him in the starting lineup, while Gobert's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Toronto.
