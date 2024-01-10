Gobert (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Gobert was questionable for Wednesday's matchup due to a sore left hip, and he'll be sidelined for the second half of a back-to-back set. Naz Reid, Kyle Anderson and Troy Brown could see additional playing time Wednesday, while Gobert's next chance to return will be Friday against the Trail Blazers.