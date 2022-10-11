Gobert (rest) won't play in Wednesday's exhibition against the Lakers, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Gobert will be sidelined for yet another exhibition as the Timberwolves continue to manage the big man's workload following his participation in EuroBasket during the offseason. Head coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that the plan is for Gobert to make his Minnesota debut against the Nets on Friday, so fantasy managers shouldn't have any concern about his availability for the regular season.