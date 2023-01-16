Gobert won't return to Monday's game against the Jazz due to right groin soreness.

Gobert was listed as questionable leading up to the contest after suffering a right groin injury in Saturday's win over the Cavaliers and played just five minutes Monday before suffering an apparent aggravation of the groin issue. He'll finish Monday's game with two points (1-1 FG) and one rebound. Given the recurring nature of the injury, Gobert seems likely to miss the Timberwolves' next game Wednesday in Denver, though Minnesota isn't expected to update his status until Tuesday. If Gobert is sidelined, Naz Reid will likely step into a larger role as the Timberwolves' top option at center.