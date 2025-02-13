Gobert (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Gobert will miss his first contest of the season while he deals with lower back spasms. His next chance to play will come Feb. 21 against the Rockets. With the big man set to join Julius Randle (groin) on the shelf, Luka Garza and Joe Ingles could see a bump in minutes Thursday.