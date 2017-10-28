Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Doesn't score in return to bench role
Muhammad did not score and had one rebound in 12 minutes in Friday's win over Oklahoma City.
With the return of Jimmy Butler from an illness, Muhammad came off the bench after being in the starting lineup the last two games. Muhammad may struggle to find minutes off the bench with Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler likely taking up huge workloads on the wing and Jamal Crawford likely set to get significant minutes as a reserve.
