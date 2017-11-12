Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Generates point per minute Saturday

Muhammad poured in nine points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added two rebounds over nine minutes in Saturday's 118-110 loss to the Suns.

The veteran forward made the most of his time on the court, leading the second unit in scoring and posting his second-best point total of the season. Muhammad is seeing his lowest amount of minutes (14.6) since his rookie campaign, rendering him a fantasy non-factor in all but the deepest of formats for the time being.