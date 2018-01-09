Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Logs garbage time Monday
Muhammad finished with four points (2-3 FG) and one rebound across four minutes in Monday's 127-99 win over the Cavaliers.
It took a contest in which the Timberwolves led by as many as 41 points in order for Muhammad to see the floor for just the second time in 19 games. Muhammad's defensive shortcomings have resulted in him falling out of the rotation in favor of Marcus Georges-Hunt, who typically only sees light run behind high-minute starting wings Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins.
