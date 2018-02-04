Play

Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Requests trade or release

Muhammad has requested that Minnesota move or waive him before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, ESPN reports.

Muhammad did not play in Saturday's win over New Orleans. He hasn't played in 24 of Minnesota's past 33 games as he's been stuck on the bench and fallen out of favor with head coach Tom Thibodeau. He's played over ten minutes in a game just once since Nov. 24.

