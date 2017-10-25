Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Scores 14 points in starting lineup
Muhammad scored 14 points with two rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Pacers.
Muhammad started at small forward with Jimmy Butler out with an illness. He could stay in the starting lineup if Butler remains out. If not, he'll likely return to his limited role off the bench.
