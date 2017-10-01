Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Scores 22 points in preseason opener
Muhammad scored 22 points with six rebounds in 30 minutes in Saturday's preseason win over the Lakers. He's slimmed down to 218 pounds, which he hasn't weighed since high school, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "The weight difference is really helping me up and down the court," he said.
With Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler likely taking up huge workloads on the wing and Jamal Crawford likely set to get significant minutes off the bench, Muhammad's path to playing time is cloudy and it would be surprising if he garnered a larger workload than in 2016-17. Still, he chose to re-sign with the T-Wolves as an unrestricted free agent. He figures to be the top backup at the small forward slot, especially if coach Tom Thibodeau continues to deploy Nemanja Bjelica at power forward.
