Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Scores just two points

Muhammad scored two points with two rebounds in 14 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Spurs.

Muhammad had a lackluster performance off the bench as he shot just 1-of-6 from the field. He may struggle to find minutes off the bench with Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler likely taking up huge workloads on the wing and Jamal Crawford likely set to get significant minutes as a reserve.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories