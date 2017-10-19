Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Scores just two points
Muhammad scored two points with two rebounds in 14 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Spurs.
Muhammad had a lackluster performance off the bench as he shot just 1-of-6 from the field. He may struggle to find minutes off the bench with Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler likely taking up huge workloads on the wing and Jamal Crawford likely set to get significant minutes as a reserve.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Scores 22 points in preseason opener•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Signs with Timberwolves for veteran minimum•
-
Shabazz Muhammad: Becomes unrestricted free agent•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Finishes up strong in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Leads bench with 12 points Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Posts double digits off bench on Friday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....