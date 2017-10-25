Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Starting again Wednesday

Muhammad will make another start in place of Jimmy Butler (illness) Wednesday against the Pistons, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.

For the second straight night, Muhammad will move into the starting five, and he should again be in line for an increased role after playing a season-high 31 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Pacers. Muhammad finished with 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3PT) in that contest but recorded only two rebounds, one assist and one steal.