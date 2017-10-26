Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Struggles in second straight start

Muhammad posted four points (1-9 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pistons.

With Jimmy Butler (illness) missing his second straight game, Muhammad made his second straight start, but failed to get anything going offensively after a solid 14-point outing Tuesday. Muhammed remains a high-risk value option should Butler miss any more games later in the season.