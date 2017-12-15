Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Stuck on bench

Muhammad did not play in Thursday's win over Sacramento due to a coach's decision.

Muhammad has played only once in the last eight games and even then got only three minutes. His inability to get off the bench Thursday was particularly notable since head coach Tom Thibodeau used six players off his bench amid a blowout win. Muhammad looks buried on the bench at this point.

