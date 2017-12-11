Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Stuck on bench
Muhammad did not play in Sunday's win at Dallas due to a coach's decision.
Muhammad has fallen out of favor with head coach Tom Thibodeau as he's been a healthy scratch in five of the last six games and played just three minutes in the other.
