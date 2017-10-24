Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Will enter starting five Tuesday
Muhammad will draw the start for Tuesday's matchup against the Pacers.
Jimmy Butler is reportedly dealing with an upper respiratory infection and was a surprise scratch from Tuesday's contest, which allows Muhammad to pick up the start in his place. Muhammad should see a temporary uptick in value and could pick up another start Wednesday considering the Timberwolves are currently heading into a back-to-back set. In his only start last season, Muhammad posted 17 points and six rebounds across 26 minutes.
