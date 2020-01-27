Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Added to injury report
Napier (illness) is probable for Monday's game against the Kings.
Napier is dealing with an illness but is still expected to take the court Monday. The guard is coming off his first career triple-double, as he posted 10 points, 13 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes Saturday against the Thunder.
