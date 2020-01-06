Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Another productive effort
Napier finished with 21 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 118-103 victory over the Cavaliers.
Napier scored at least 20 points for the fourth straight game despite the return of Jeff Teague. Napier has been fantastic as the starting point guard and has led the Timberwolves to three wins from their last four games. At this stage, those in standard leagues should consider Napier a viable asset until the backcourt rotations become clearer.
