Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Another superb outing
Napier racked up 22 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 loss to the Bucks.
Napier was extremely efficient offensively while filling up the stat sheet across every category except steals. With Jeff Teague (knee), Andrew Wiggins (illness) and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) all sidelined for this one Napier was forced into a lead role again and has combined for 46 points across the last two contests. Depending on the status of that aforementioned trio, Napier could make for a strong option in daily leagues during Thursday's matchup versus the Warriors.
