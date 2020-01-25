Napier scored nine points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), and added five assists, five rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes in Friday's 131-124 loss to Houston.

Napier left the game in the second quarter with an apparent lower-body injury but returned and played the second half. The 28-year-old is averaging 9.3 points and 4.7 assists over 32 games this season.