Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Claims first career triple-double
Napier posted his first career triple-double in Saturday's 113-104 loss to the Thunder, finishing with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 13 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes.
Napier has been a sneaky fantasy commodity for the past four games, posting top-40 value in nine-category leagues over that span. His 10.3 points, 7.8 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.8 triples, 58.3 percent mark from the field and 100 percent mark from the free-throw line in that time frame can be considered a bit fluky, but if Napier continues to see a strong workload, he could be a nice value in most leagues.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Briefly leaves Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Scores two points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: One assist shy of double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Dishes nine dimes•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Scores 16 in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Another productive effort•
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.