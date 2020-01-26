Napier posted his first career triple-double in Saturday's 113-104 loss to the Thunder, finishing with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 13 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes.

Napier has been a sneaky fantasy commodity for the past four games, posting top-40 value in nine-category leagues over that span. His 10.3 points, 7.8 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.8 triples, 58.3 percent mark from the field and 100 percent mark from the free-throw line in that time frame can be considered a bit fluky, but if Napier continues to see a strong workload, he could be a nice value in most leagues.